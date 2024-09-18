Illinois' cash bail end: Mixed results after one year

The Brief One year after ending cash bail, Illinois saw mixed effects, with some praising the changes and critics raising concerns. Chicago's total and violent crimes declined, but Cook County experienced increases in property and personal crimes. Advocates highlight benefits for marginalized communities, while critics warn of rising crime rates.



One year after cash bail ended in Illinois, early studies show the effects are not as significant as some hoped and feared.

Many state officials say the changes have been effective, while critics see the situation differently.

Illinois made history a year ago by ending cash bail.

On Wednesday, lawmakers and advocates gathered to discuss the impact of the Pretrial Fairness Act.

Under the legislation, cash bonds have been eliminated, limitations have been placed on pretrial incarceration, and access to legal counsel has been expanded.

The Illinois Policy Institute examined data and found that both total and violent crimes in Chicago have declined over the past year, along with lower arrest rates for violent offenses.

However, Cook County experienced an estimated 587 additional property crimes and 245 more crimes against people, including assault, battery, and child neglect. Despite this, advocates argue that the law is working.

"It's very painful for me to see that so many people are incarcerated and just cannot afford attorneys or get out of jail. I would like to thank the Illinois state for the first state to pass a pre-trial fairness act. This has truly helped the Black and Brown community that suffer from incarceration," said Lovette Mayes, with the Chicago Community Bond Fund.

Critics have argued that the SAFE-T Act will lead to more criminals committing more crimes.

