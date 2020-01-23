Illinois casinos may begin accepting sports wagers in February

article

Illinois casinos may begin accepting sports wagers as soon as next month.

The State Gaming Board posted rules Thursday that appear to clear the way for existing casinos to begin taking bets in time for March Madness, which is one of the biggest sporting events of the year.

Studies estimate that Illinois residents already spend more than $2-billion a year in sports gambling, and officials estimate legal sports betting in Illinois could generate up to $250-million a year in new tax revenue.

The plan is to one day let residents use apps to place their wagers.