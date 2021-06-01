Illinois city ranked among nation's most affordable places to live, study finds

An Illinois city has been named as one of the most affordable places to live in the nation, according to a recent study.

Peoria was named the sixth best U.S. city to live in for under $31,000 a year, according to the website Move.org.

The website released its rankings Tuesday on the most affordable cities and metro areas in the U.S. for people living on retirement income or minimum wage.

According to the survey, local rent in Peoria is about $365 below the national average, and food costs are about $247 per month.

Cumberland, Md., McAllen, Tx., Green Bay, Wisc., Logan, Ut. and Idaho Falls, Id. rounded out the top five, according to the survey.

Move.org used ranked cities based on four main criteria: median gross rent, monthly food cost, violent crime and property crime. It didn't account for taxes, debts, child support, or other added expenses.