Illinois Congressman Sean Casten announces death of teen daughter

Tragedy has struck the family of Congressman Sean Casten.

On Monday, Casten's 17-year-old daughter passed away.

The congressman’s office issued a statement.

"This morning, Congressman Casten’s beloved daughter, Gwen (17), passed away. The Casten family requests privacy, and we will be issuing no further comment during this heartbreaking time."

Casten is from Downers Grove and is running to represent the newly drawn 6th Congressional District.

Congresswoman Marie Newman is running for the same seat in the upcoming election. Her campaign issued the following statement:

"My heart breaks for the Casten family for the devastating loss of their daughter. My prayers are with Sean, Kara, and the entire Casten family."