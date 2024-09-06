Illinois couple wins $3M after buying scratch-off ticket from suburban convenience store

article

One lucky couple is $3 million richer after winning big on a scratch-off lottery ticket in suburban Chicago!

The scratch-off ticket was purchased at Volume Liquors, located at 382 Northwest Highway in Cary.

"I bought four Instant Tickets at my local convenience store, and the last one I scratched off was the winning ticket!" said the winner, who requested to remain anonymous. "I was definitely in shock, but my wife’s reaction was total disbelief, and it stayed that way until the day we claimed our prize."

Apparently, the couple purchased the Titanium Black 7s ticket for a very specific reason!

"The game was called Titanium 7s, and would you believe my birthday is 7-7-77?" said the winner.

The winners said they plan to use the money to save for the kids' college funds, add to their retirement accounts, and go on more family vacations!

Volume Liquors will also receive $30,000 for selling the winning ticket.

So far this year, over 43 million Illinois Lottery Instant Tickets have been sold, with players winning more than $1.1 billion in prizes.