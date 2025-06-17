Two Illinois cousins wounded in Gary truck stop shooting, police say

The Brief A shooting Monday night at the Pilot Travel Center in Gary left two cousins from Illinois wounded. One was shot multiple times, while the other was struck once in the chest. Police say surveillance video shows a dark-colored SUV speeding away from the scene.



Two men from Illinois were shot Monday night while walking through a gas station parking lot in northwest Indiana, police said.

What we know:

Gary police were called to the Pilot Travel Center at 2501 Burr St. around 9:30 p.m. for a report of two people shot.

When officers arrived, they found Gary Fire Department medics treating a 22-year-old from Matteson and a 23-year-old from Lynwood. The men are cousins.

According to Gary police, the 23-year-old had been shot multiple times, while the 22-year-old was struck once in the chest. One of the cousins told officers they were walking through the lot when people inside a dark-colored SUV began shooting at them.

He said he ran into the gas station and hid in a bathroom after being hit. The other cousin would not talk to officers, police said.

Investigators reviewed nearby security video and spotted a dark-colored Jeep Cherokee speeding away from the area around the time of the shooting.

Officers also recovered a handgun from one of the victims.

What we don't know:

It's unclear if the victims were targeted.

What you can do:

Gary police are asking anyone with information to call them at 219-881-1209.