Two Illinois cousins wounded in Gary truck stop shooting, police say
GARY, Ind. - Two men from Illinois were shot Monday night while walking through a gas station parking lot in northwest Indiana, police said.
What we know:
Gary police were called to the Pilot Travel Center at 2501 Burr St. around 9:30 p.m. for a report of two people shot.
When officers arrived, they found Gary Fire Department medics treating a 22-year-old from Matteson and a 23-year-old from Lynwood. The men are cousins.
According to Gary police, the 23-year-old had been shot multiple times, while the 22-year-old was struck once in the chest. One of the cousins told officers they were walking through the lot when people inside a dark-colored SUV began shooting at them.
He said he ran into the gas station and hid in a bathroom after being hit. The other cousin would not talk to officers, police said.
Investigators reviewed nearby security video and spotted a dark-colored Jeep Cherokee speeding away from the area around the time of the shooting.
Officers also recovered a handgun from one of the victims.
What we don't know:
It's unclear if the victims were targeted.
What you can do:
Gary police are asking anyone with information to call them at 219-881-1209.
The Source: The information in this article was provided by the Gary Police Department.