Illinois COVID cases steadily on the rise

It was a busy Friday afternoon in suburban Oak Park as people were shopping, eating and walking around – many without masks.

But for the past three weeks, coronavirus cases in Illinois have steadily been on the rise.

This week, state health officials reported 4,449 new confirmed COVID-19 cases, which is up significantly from the 2,945 reported last week.

The statewide test positivity rate has also increased every week for the past three weeks and is now at 2.3-percent.

Hospitalizations are also on the rise. This comes as only 50-percent of the state’s population is fully vaccinated.

FOX 32 News asked the Illinois Department of Public Health if any COVID restrictions would be implemented due to the rise in metrics.

"Restore Illinois mitigations that were enacted during the height of the pandemic allowed for safe and proven infection prevention measures since no vaccine was available. Currently there is no plan to implement any additional statewide mitigations now that there is an abundance of vaccine available and accessible across Illinois, but local municipalities continue to have the ability to put more stringent mitigations in place in their communities. We encourage all Illinoisans ages 12+ to get vaccinated as soon as possible. The COVID-19 vaccines are a proven and effective measure of protection against a deadly virus that has taken the lives of thousands of Illinoisans," IDPH said in a statement.