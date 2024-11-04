Driver escapes uninjured after vehicle-train crash in Marengo

A collision between a train and a vehicle occurred on Monday evening in Marengo.

The incident occurred around 5:13 p.m. at the Olson Road railroad crossing near Union.

Emergency crews from the Marengo Fire & Rescue District, Union Fire Protection District, and the McHenry County Sheriff's Office arrived at the scene to find a stopped freight train alongside a heavily damaged pickup truck.

The driver of the truck, a juvenile, was able to exit the vehicle before first responders arrived. Fortunately, he was uninjured and declined any medical treatment. The train crew also reported no injuries.

The freight train was cleared from the scene by 6:45 p.m., and the roadway was reopened to traffic at 7 p.m., according to officials.

The cause of the crash is currently under investigation.