Illinois’ first dispensary with dockside service opens in Chicago suburb

A new dispensary in suburban Chicago made waves in the cannabis industry with its grand opening Tuesday.

Smokehouse, the state's first dispensary located directly on the water, opened at 44 US 12 in Fox Lake.

The new store offers boat slips and a dedicated attendant, catering to customers arriving by water on the Chain O' Lakes.

Shoppers can also visit the store by land to purchase products from brands like Aeriz, Verano, and Ascend.

Customers will receive free branded beach towels and complimentary ice for those hot summer days on the lake.