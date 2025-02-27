Illinois DMV offices extending Saturday hours for REAL ID services

DMV offices across the State of Illinois will be extending their hours on Saturdays to help residents get a REAL ID.

What we know:

Starting March 1, 12 DMV locations will offer REAL ID services without appointments, while six other locations will provide services by appointment only.

These changes will remain in effect through May 10.

A new online portal is also available for those unsure whether they need a REAL ID.

What they're saying:

Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias explained the process Thursday.

"We will ask you if you have a US passport, global entry card or military ID. If you respond yes for any of them, it informs you that you do not need a REAL ID. And even if you don't have one of those and you are not flying on a commercial airline on May 7 or in early summer, you also do not need a REAL ID," Giannoulias said.

What's next:

Anyone 18 or older without a passport will need a REAL ID to board planes and access federal facilities.

The deadline is May 7, but residents can still obtain a REAL ID after that date.