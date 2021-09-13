Illinois energy law will raise utility bills by up to $180 a year, Pritzker to sign soon

A 1,000-page clean energy proposal is now on Illinois Governor JB Pritzker’s desk.

The new law will raise residents’ utility bills by up to $180 a year — in part to provide new subsidies for nuclear power plants and start the path toward being carbon free.

Monday was the deadline energy giant Exelon gave as the date it would begin shutting down the nuclear plant at Byron.

"I submit that this bill is a blatant attack on small businesses, and a disservice to downstate Illinois. I strongly urge a ‘No’ vote for the highest energy increase in Illinois history," said Republican State Senator Terri Bryant of Murphysboro.

But the Democrats have a counter argument: more jobs.

"We’re talking tens of thousands of jobs, not just at these plants. But tens of thousands of jobs that will be created not just in Chicago, but in southern Illinois," said Democrat State Senator Michael Hastings of Frankfort.

The proposal provides a new multi-million dollar subsidy to Exelon’s nuclear power plants in the name of preserving energy generation that does not use fossil fuels that spew climate-changing carbon into the atmosphere.

The bill also mandates the eventual shutdown of coal-and gas-fired energy production and provides job training for workers seeking jobs setting up solar and wind power facilities.

Gov. Pritzker indicated he would sign it into law soon.

"I'm very proud and pleased to see that Illinois is going to be one of the leading states in the nation when it comes to addressing climate change. This climate bill, this energy bill really is transformative," Pritzker said.