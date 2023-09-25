Illinois makes enhancements 'Skip-the-Line' program at state DMV locations

Weeks after rolling out his Skip-the-Line program, Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias is opening two new walk-in centers in the Chicago area for senior drivers.

The centers opened Monday at the Evanston Civic Center, located at 2100 Ridge Road in Evanston, and Seat Geek Stadium, located at 7000 South Harlem Avenue in Bridgeview, and are geared towards drivers ages 70 and older.

Some seniors had complained about difficulty navigating the state's new online appointment system, which launched on Sept. 1 in an effort to improve wait times at 44 of the state's busiest DMV locations.

"The Skip-the-Line program has been functioning at a high level in the few weeks since its official launch," Giannoulias said in a statement. "But we can still make improvements with targeted adjustments, and I am focused on implementing these to benefit all of our customers, especially our seniors."

Neither of the new walk-in centers will require an appointment, though seniors still have the option of making one at any DMV location.

In addition to the walk-in centers, Giannoulias also announced that the state would be increasing the number of available appointments for drivers at Illinois motor vehicle facilities.

From Sept. 1 to Sept. 21, Giannoulias said state DMVs saw more than 165,000 customers by appointment, with "little to not wait times upon arrival" compared to the "hour-plus waits" before the Skip-the-Line program launched.

Giannoulias said the extra time slots would increase the number of in-car and road test appointments by nearly 1,300 each day.

The Skip-the-Line program also extends hours at all DMV offices as well. All DMVs will be open from Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Fifteen other DMVs will also be open Saturday from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Illinoisans may visit ilsos.gov or call (844) 817-4649 to schedule an appointment.

Here is a complete list of appointment-only facilities.