Illinois expands vaccine access to anyone 16 or older starting today

Eligibility for COVID vaccines statewide was expanded today to include anyone over age 16.

Many people arriving for their appointments at the Forest Park mass vaccination site Monday were excited to learn that, in some cases, they can now book appointments for their sons and daughters, too.

Some worry that it could be even tougher to book an appointment with so many people eligible. Although Governor J.B. Pritzker says an additional 150,000 doses are arriving this week.



Those 16 and over in the city of Chicago are not yet eligible but are welcome to sign up for shots in Cook County suburbs or anywhere in the state.

Some people say they hope the expanded vaccinations bring us a step closer to normalcy. Debby Albert said she thinks it is a critical time to begin vaccinating younger people.

"It’s been a difficult year. And with the vaccinations it will help a lot, I think. I hear a lot of younger people are getting COVID," said Albert. "And it might help prevent some of that."

Melanie Granados, 18, booked her appointment in advance and said she has several 16- and 17-year-old friends who are looking forward to getting their shots.

"They’re so excited," Granados said. "We are all just trying to get back to that normality from before COVID."

Many people in their 50’s and 60’s who are not essential workers or do not have any medical conditions said it has been a long nerve-racking wait for their turn to be vaccinated.

"Because they opened it up to everyone, I was afraid they were going to miss the older group which should have been prioritized over the younger group," said 62-year-old Mary Jo Gagnon. "And now we’re fighting all for the same appointments."

The state now has 1,000 vaccination sites.

All 16- and 17-year-olds must get the Pfizer vaccine as Moderna and Johnson and Johnson are not approved for anyone under 18.

Appointments for those eligible can be made at state run mass vaccination sites, county sites, local hospitals and pharmacies.

Residents receiving vaccinations today told us they are looking forward to resuming some normal activities. Travel plans topped the list for many.

To book an appointment, go to vaccine.cookcountyil.gov.

