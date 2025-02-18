Illinois federal employees protest against Trump's layoffs

The Brief Federal workers held a rally at Federal Plaza in Chicago, protesting planned layoffs under President Donald Trump. The Trump administration offered buyouts to nearly 2 million federal employees, leading to 75,000 resignations. Thousands of probationary workers, including EPA employees, were fired without warning, sparking outrage.



Federal employees in Illinois are speaking out against President Donald Trump's planned layoffs, gathering at Federal Plaza in Chicago to protest sudden job cuts and mass buyouts affecting thousands of workers.

The layoffs come as part of a cost-cutting initiative led by Trump and Elon Musk, who was recently put in charge of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

What we know:

Illinois is home to over 81,000 federal employees, making the federal government the state’s second-largest employer.

Although the exact number of job cuts remains unclear, the Trump administration offered a buyout package to nearly 2 million federal workers, providing full pay and benefits through September if they agreed to resign.

By the Feb. 12 deadline, 75,000 workers had accepted the offer.

On top of the buyouts, thousands of probationary employees were abruptly fired, including 388 Environmental Protection Agency workers who were notified by email without warning.

Nyla McCranie, an EPA scientist who lost her job, described the chaotic and unexplained nature of the firings.

"They went over my supervisor's head to fire me… No one really knew… the rhyme or the reason or the methods to how they were firing people," McCranie said. "People in my division were fired that were a week away from reaching their non-probationary status. So it was really random, really heartbreaking."

She also mentioned delays in receiving her final paycheck.

"I have not received a final paycheck… and it's been four days now. So that's something that's still up in the air. We don't know how that's going to go."

At the rally, Democratic Congresswoman Jan Schakowsky joined the protests, urging unity among workers.

"We want to make sure all the new hires are not fired. We all have to be together," Schakowsky said.