Illinois health officials recommend flu, COVID vaccines, diverge from CDC guidelines

The Brief Illinois health officials widely recommended flu and COVID vaccines ahead of the fall season. The guidance from the state deviates from recent federal guidelines saying vaccination should be based on "individual decision-making." The Illinois Department of Public Health also issued a standing order to allow health care providers to administer COVID vaccines.



State health officials on Tuesday issued guidance widely recommending vaccines for flu and COVID-19 for people 6 months and older, a deviation from recent guidance from a federal vaccine advisory panel.

The Illinois Department of Public Health also issued a statewide standing order, allowing healthcare professionals to administer COVID-19 vaccines to those who meet the requirements.

Who should get vaccinated?

The IDPH gave recommendations for flu, RSV and COVID-19 vaccines.

Flu vaccines are recommended for:

All children 6 months to 17 years of age.

All pregnant people.

All adults 18 years and older.

RSV vaccines are recommended for:

All infants under the age of 8 months whose mothers did not receive RSV vaccine during pregnancy.

Certain children ages 8 to 19 months who are at increased risk for severe RSV disease.

All pregnant people during weeks 32 to 36 of pregnancy.

All adults ages 50 to 74 at increased risk of severe RSV disease.

All adults ages 75 and older.

COVID-19 vaccines are recommended for:

All children ages 6 to 23 months.

All children ages 2 to 17 years with at least one risk factor for severe disease including those in special situations like living in long-term care facilities, those who have never been vaccinated against COVID-19 and those who live with others who are at high risk for severe COVID-19.

Children with weakened immune systems.

Children whose parents or guardians want them to get a COVID-19 vaccine.

All pregnant people, including after delivery and during breastfeeding.

All adults age 18 and older.

The IDPH said such guidance is necessary "because the federal government is no longer following its rigorous scientific review processes for vaccine-related decisions."

The guidance came after a discussion by members of the Illinois Immunization Advisory Committee on Monday, which is made up of 20 "highly qualified experts spanning epidemiology, infectious diseases, pediatrics, family medicine, internal medicine, obstetrics and gynecology, nursing, pharmacy, and public health," according to the IDPH.

"At a time when the federal government is abdicating its responsibility to provide clear, science-informed guidance, Illinois is stepping up," said Gov. JB Pritzker in a statement. "Illinois will continue to empower providers and families across our state with the information and access they need to guard against illness and disease."