Illinois gas prices drop as summer driving season draws to a close

Prices at the pump in Illinois are falling, according to the latest data from AAA.

The average price for a gallon of regular gasoline in Illinois hovered around $3.89 on Monday, falling 6 cents since last week and 21 cents since last month.

"The end of the summer driving season has resulted in lower gasoline demand, so far in September," AAA spokeswoman Molly Hart said in a statement. "This has enabled gas prices to move lower, even as the price of oil hovers at 2023 highs."

The U.S. price of crude set a new 2023 high of $91.48 per barrel on Monday, then settled at $90.03 by the end of the week.

Dix Hills, N.Y.: A man pumps gas at a Shell gas station in Dix Hills, New York on July 8, 2021. (Photo by Raychel Brightman/Newsday RM via Getty Images)

Gasoline futures dropped nearly 20 cents per gallon, which Hart said should allow retail prices to move lower this week.

Gas price change since last week