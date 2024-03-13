Illinois Girl Scout expected to sell 100,000th box of cookies: 'I love making the world a better place'

article

An Illinois Girl Scout is expected to sell her 100,000th box of cookies next week!

Bristol Sjostrom, 12, of Gardner, has been dedicated to the Girl Scouts for seven years and is poised to reach a significant milestone by officially selling her 100,000th box of Girl Scout Cookies.

During cookie season, which runs until March 26, Bristol dedicates over 40 hours per week to travel across a seven-county radius alongside her mother, who was also a Girl Scout.

Bristol aims to reach as many people as possible, often asking patrons if they'd like to purchase an additional box to donate to a local hero.

Bristol Sjostrom

"I love being a Girl Scout because I love making the world a better place," said Bristol. "Cookie season is my favorite because I love meeting new people every day. I hand-deliver every box I sell, and I especially love hand-delivering to our hometown heroes."

With her current pace of selling around 1,000 boxes weekly, Bristol anticipates hitting the 100,000 mark on either Tuesday, March 19, or Wednesday, March 20.

She has prepared a special basket, filled with a variety of cookies, Girl Scout merchandise and a heartfelt thank-you note for the fortunate individual who buys her landmark box.