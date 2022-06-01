Illinois Google Settlement: How much could you get and when is the payout date?

Illinois residents who appeared in a photograph on Google Photos within the last seven years may be eligible to receive a portion of a $100 million settlement.

A lawsuit alleged Google violated Illinois’ Biometric Information Privacy Act, or BIPA, through its face grouping tool, which sorts faces in the app by similarity. The law, which went into effect in 2008, requires companies to receive a user's consent to use such technology.

If you have not submitted your claim yet, here are some answers to important questions about the settlement for qualifying Illinois residents:

Who is eligible?

You qualify if you appeared in a Google Photos photograph while you were an Illinois resident between May 1, 2015 and April 25, 2022.

How much money could I receive?

While an exact amount has not yet been determined, similar cases have yielded between $200 and $400 for each valid claim. However, this is just an estimate. The exact portion of payout per individual will be the pro-rated portion of the $100,000,000 settlement, after court fees, costs, and expenses. The actual cash amount that will be received depends on the number of valid claims and the specific amounts of expenses, attorneys' fees, litigation costs and court-related expenses.

Is there anything I need to do to receive a portion of the settlement?

You must submit a claim form to qualify for a payment. You may only submit one claim and any duplicate claims will not be accepted. Anyone who submits a valid claim form by September 24, 2022 will be entitled to receive a payment representing a pro rata share of the $100,000,000. Submitting false information will render your claim form invalid.

How will I get paid?

You will also be able to select the option of receiving your payment by check or electronically through Zelle, PayPal, Venmo, digital MasterCard or direct deposit.

When will my settlement check arrive?

Depending on what method of payment you selected, you should receive a payment within 90 days after the settlement has been approved. The hearing to consider final approval of the settlement is scheduled for September 28, 2022.

How can I submit a claim?

If you are looking for more information or want to submit a claim, visit GoogleBipaSettlement.com.