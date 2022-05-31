Illinois residents can receive settlement money from Google lawsuit

A class action lawsuit against Google accused the company of violating Illinois law, and now a settlement has been reached — meaning some state residents are eligible to collect a portion of the $100,000,000 Settlement Fund.

"The lawsuit alleges that Google violated Illinois law by collecting and storing biometric data of individuals who, while residing in Illinois, appeared in a photograph in the photograph sharing and storage service known as Google Photos ("Google Photos"), without proper notice and consent," according to the Google settlement website.

A person is entitled to a portion of the settlement if at any time between May 1, 2015, and April 25, 2022, they appeared in a photograph in Google Photos while they were an Illinois resident.

The deadline to submit a claim is September 24, 2022. The final approval hearing will be held on September 28, 2022.

If you are looking for more information or want to submit a claim, visit HERE.