Illinois GOP selects Kathy Salvi as new state chairwoman

Illinois Republicans have selected suburban attorney Kathy Salvi as their new state GOP chairwoman.

Salvi, who has long been active in conservative circles, ran unsuccessfully for the U.S. Senate against incumbent Democrat Tammy Duckworth in 2022.

State Republican committeemen voted for Salvi during a virtual meeting Friday afternoon. She beat out two other finalists, Aaron Del Mar and John Cabello. Salvi replaces embattled former chairman Don Tracy, who cited intra-party conflict as the reason for stepping down.

The party has been in the midst of an ideological struggle between downstate, more conservative members aligned with former President Donald Trump, and more establishment members who believe the party cannot win back ground lost in recent years without moderating on social issues.

Illinois Republican Congressman Darin LaHood (R-Peoria) expressed optimism about the future of the party.

"I think you're gonna see a real focus on winning back seats at the state level and federal level and winning on the issues, particularly the ones President Trump will be focused on," LaHood said.

The selection comes as Illinois Republican delegates prepare to head to Milwaukee for next week’s Republican National Convention.

Salvi did not return calls seeking comment.