Illinois Gov. Pritzker to deliver budget proposal, vows no tax hikes

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker is set to give his budget address today in Springfield and lay out his plan on how to close a more than $3 billion spending gap.

The governor has vowed not to increase taxes to balance the budget for fiscal year 2026.

Start of the process

What we know:

Each year, the governor submits a budget proposal with his own spending priorities, but state lawmakers in the General Assembly have to ultimately vote on and approve a final budget. Lawmakers have until June 30 to approve a budget for the next fiscal year.

You can watch the governor’s budget address at noon today in the media player at the top of this story.

GOP budget demands

The other side:

Republican lawmakers have questioned how it's possible for the governor to propose a balanced budget given the significant increases in spending during his administration.

State Sen. Chapin Rose (R-Champaign) criticized Pritzker's fiscal approach.

"Governor Pritzker's blown up the budget," said Rose. "Here we are introducing bills to change our constitution to have a progressive income tax. So it's literally a blank check for more spending in this already bloated budget."

Other Republicans have proposed the state create its own version of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE). This would follow the lead of billionaire tech executive Elon Musk, who has sought to dramatically cut federal government spending.

Still, Republicans are in the minority in both the House of Representatives and Senate. Democrats outnumber Republicans 40-19 in the upper chamber and 78-40 in the lower chamber.