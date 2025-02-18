Illinois budget showdown: Pritzker vows no tax increases, GOP demands cuts

The Brief Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker is set to unveil a balanced budget proposal with no tax increases, but Republicans question the claim due to increased state spending. GOP leaders criticize the push for a graduated income tax, arguing it enables more spending. Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson is advocating for more state funding for education and transportation.



Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker is set to unveil his budget proposal on Wednesday, vowing no tax increases while maintaining a balanced budget.

However, Republican leaders are skeptical, pointing to increased state spending since Pritzker took office.

What we know:

Pritzker’s aides say the budget proposal will be balanced without raising taxes.

Despite this, Republican lawmakers question how this is possible given the significant increase in state spending under his administration.

State Senator Chapin Rose (R-Champaign) criticized Pritzker's fiscal approach.

"Governor Pritzker's blown up the budget," said Rose. "Here we are introducing bills to change our constitution to have a progressive income tax. So it's literally a blank check for more spending in this already bloated budget."

The budget conversation is further complicated by legislation introduced by Democratic State Senator Robert Martwick. The bill would place a question on the next election ballot, asking voters if they support amending the state constitution to allow a graduated income tax, where higher earners pay more.

Martwick argues the change would provide financial relief to struggling families.

"This would provide relief to those families that are hurting now," Martwick said. "We all know about the price of eggs and everything else going through the roof, and yet working class families have seen their wages stay flat. It’s our responsibility to provide them with relief."

Meanwhile, Republican State Rep. John Cabello (R-Machesney Park) is proposing Illinois create its own version of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), following the lead of Elon Musk, to take a sledgehammer to waste and excessive spending.

Cabello’s proposal would put the Illinois Legislative Inspector General in charge of DOGE.

The other side:

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson is advocating for increased state funding, particularly for education and transportation.

"There’s also a need for additional revenue for our transportation system," Johnson said. "The distribution of resources for the CTA do not match our economic input."

What's next:

Gov. Pritzker will present his budget plan on Wednesday at noon at the state capitol.