Illinois Gov. Pritzker speaks at international climate change conference

Illinois Governor JB Pritzker was in the international spotlight on Monday, getting a chance to tout the state's push for clean energy and to fight climate change.

He talked about the clean energy bill, saying he was able to get some Republican support by focusing on new jobs and economic development.

"I think one important thing that we all ought to be saying as we are moving forward with our plans to meet these goals in the very short term, is that we can do both at the same time and we're at a moment where there's good recognition of that," Pritzker said. "Look, I would've liked to have had a majority of Republican support for it — we weren't able to get that. But we had some and I think that's some progress. I would like to see the National Republican party take a position of fighting climate change but I don't think that's gonna happen anytime real soon."

Former President Barack Obama also spoke at the conference. He called out former President Donald Trump for "four years of active hostility towards climate science."

He then pivoted to talk climate change, encouraging everyone to make sacrifices to protect the Earth.

"I think that's its important to recognize that, as was true five years ago, that we have not done enough and our islands are threatened more than ever. And that's part of the reason why I'm so proud of the fact that the US government and Joe Biden is giving the issue the attention it deserves," Obama said.

This is the second and final week of climate talks.