Pritzker to attend Lollapalooza despite surge in COVID-19 cases

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker says he feels safe enough to go to Lollapalooza this year despite a new surge in COVID-19 cases.

"It's safer. A little distance, and if you’re vaccinated, it’s safe for you to attend something like this," Pritzker said on Thursday. "I intend to go to Lollapalooza. I’m bringing my wife and a few friends to Lollapalooza."

The governor reiterated that people need to be aware that we are not past the pandemic and to be smart when it comes to crowds. He also encouraged people to get vaccinated.

A full vaccination or negative COVID-19 test result within 24 hour of entering will be required to attend the festival.

More than 170 bands will perform at this year's festival, which is back after a year-long hiatus and runs from July 29 to Aug. 1 in Grant Park.

Foo Fighters, Post Malone and Miley Cyrus were revealed as the festival's headliners in May.