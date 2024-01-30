Illinois grocery store sells $500K scratch-off ticket; second top-prize-winning ticket sold there in 3 months

An Illinois Lottery player is celebrating a life-changing victory after clinching the top prize of $500,000 on a Diamond Dollars scratch-off ticket.

The winning Instant Ticket, purchased for $10, was secured at Schnucks, which is located at 3134 11th St. in Rockford.

The retailer is also entitled to a one percent selling bonus, amounting to $5,000.

Interestingly, this isn't the first time that Schnucks in Rockford has played a role in such lottery luck. Last November, the same store sold a $10 top-prize-winning $250,000 Crossword ticket.

Lottery officials encourage all winners to write their name on the back of their ticket and keep it in a secure place until they are ready to claim their prize.

Detailed instructions on how to claim the prize can be found at IllinoisLottery.com/winning.