Illinois' Hawthorne Race Course sued by former veterinarian

A former veterinarian has filed a federal lawsuit against Illinois' Hawthorne Race Course, accusing the racetrack of allowing ineligible horses to compete.

The lawsuit, filed by Christine Tuma, also claims she was fired after reporting the alleged misconduct to state and federal authorities.

Tuma contends that the racetrack permitted horses to race despite being deemed ineligible, and she says her efforts to bring attention to these issues led to her dismissal.

In response, Hawthorne Race Course issued a statement defending its practices and disputing the claims.

"Tuma’s lawsuit is false and misguided," the statement read, also noting that Hawthorne, the oldest family-owned racecourse in North America, has a strong safety record and reputation for integrity.

The racetrack further asserted that Tuma’s lawsuit aims to settle professional disagreements through the courts.

The Illinois Racing Board also weighed in, with its top administrator stating that the board takes all allegations of improper conduct seriously. He noted that when some of these concerns were raised in March 2023, the board acted promptly and involved federal horse racing authorities in the investigation.