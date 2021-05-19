Illinois health officials announce 1,633 more coronavirus cases in Illinois, 28 more deaths

Illinois health officials announced Wednesday that 1,633 more residents have tested positive for the coronavirus, and 28 more people have died.

The new cases come along with 117,381 more vaccinations Tuesday, bringing the total number of doses administered to 10,551,158, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP FOR BREAKING ALERTS

The state’s positivity rate is at 2.7% Wednesday, health officials said.

Since the start of the pandemic, 1,370,342 Illinois residents have tested positive for COVID-19, health officials said, and 22,494 of them have died.

Advertisement

Thirteen of the latest deaths were in Cook County, the youngest of which was a man in his 20s, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.