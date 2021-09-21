Expand / Collapse search

Illinois high school student goes to great heights to ask girlfriend to homecoming

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published 
Illinois
FOX 32 Chicago

Illinois high school student goes to great heights to ask girlfriend to homecoming

A Richmond Burton Community High School student is taking homecoming proposals to new heights. Last week, Ethan Fisher asked his girlfriend Ember Demers to the big dance by dropping a package out of a plane, which he flew himself!

RICHMOND, Ill. - A Chicago area student is taking homecoming proposals to new heights.

Last week, 17-year-old Ethan Fisher — who attends Richmond Burton Community High School in Richmond, Illinois — asked his girlfriend Ember Demers to the big dance by dropping a package out of a plane, which he flew himself.

Fisher is actually a licensed pilot.

"Well I had no idea the entire day which was interesting because my entire school knew about it. But I had a feeling because when I walked out of the school, I saw his airplane and I'd been it before, so I knew right away it was him," Ember said.

Fisher told FOX 32 his dad, who is also a pilot, came up with the idea the day before he did it.

His parents helped him get everything together just in time.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP