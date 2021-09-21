Illinois high school student goes to great heights to ask girlfriend to homecoming

A Chicago area student is taking homecoming proposals to new heights.

Last week, 17-year-old Ethan Fisher — who attends Richmond Burton Community High School in Richmond, Illinois — asked his girlfriend Ember Demers to the big dance by dropping a package out of a plane, which he flew himself.

Fisher is actually a licensed pilot.

"Well I had no idea the entire day which was interesting because my entire school knew about it. But I had a feeling because when I walked out of the school, I saw his airplane and I'd been it before, so I knew right away it was him," Ember said.

Fisher told FOX 32 his dad, who is also a pilot, came up with the idea the day before he did it.

His parents helped him get everything together just in time.

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP