Illinois Holocaust Museum to temporarily close for renovations, open Chicago site
SKOKIE, Ill. - The Illinois Holocaust Museum said it will temporarily close starting this summer as its Skokie center undergoes major upgrades.
The renovations are meant to modernize the center, the museum said.
While those upgrades are taking place, a temporary museum location will open in Chicago.
Facility upgrades
What we know:
The renovations will include the construction of a new lobby designed to "hold vastly more guests of all ages and abilities."
Other updates will include a new visitor welcome center, a redesigned state-of-the-art auditorium, and a reflection space with the Karkomi Holocaust exhibition.
There will also be updated security and ticket offices and added restrooms.
The Illinois Holocaust Museum said it will temporarily close starting this summer as its Skokie center undergoes major upgrades. (Illinois Holocaust Museum)
Timeline:
The museum will close all exhibitions on June 2 but will remain open for public programs and training through the end of June. The museum will fully close on July 1.
The renovations are expected to take about one year. A grand opening will take place sometime in the summer of 2026.
Temporary space
What's next:
While these renovations take place at the Skokie center, the museum will open a Chicago satellite location.
This temporary spot will feature some of the museum’s most popular exhibitions at the former site of the Broadcast Museum at 360 North State Street in the River North neighborhood.
To learn more about the renovations and the museum's offerings, visit ilholocaustmuseum.org.