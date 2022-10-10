Expand / Collapse search

Illinois household incomes decreasing, according to Census Bureau

CHICAGO - Many Illinois household incomes have fallen over the past two years.

The Census Bureau says the average family in Illinois made about $1,100 less last year than it did prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Last year, the median household income in Illinois was just over $72,000.

In Chicago, incomes averaged around $78,000.

