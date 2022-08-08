This is the salary you need to afford a home in Chicago

The salary needed to afford a home in Chicago is probably not what you'd expect.

Visual Capitalist used data from Home Sweet Home to analyze the salary one needs to earn in order to buy a home in America's 50 biggest metros.

According to the data, the median home price in the U.S. is around $370,000. That means the average person would need to earn around $76,000 to consider comfortably purchasing a home in the U.S.

The data shows that Chicago's median home price is $325,400 — and the salary needed to afford a home in the Windy City comes in just above the U.S. average, at $76,500.

The top four most expensive areas to live in the U.S. are all in California:

1. San Jose — The highest median home prices in the U.S. can be found in San Jose, where you'd need to earn around $337,000. The data revealed the monthly mortgage payment in San Jose for the median home is $7,718.

2. San Francisco

3. San Diego

4. Los Angeles

Rounding out the top 10 are:

5. Seattle

6. Boston

7. New York City

8. Denver

9. Austin

10. Washington, D.C.

Meanwhile, a new report reveals the disparity between minimum wage and the cost of an average two-bedroom rental in different U.S. cities.

According to the report, the average Illinoisan needs to earn an hourly wage of $22.80 and work full-time to afford a two-bedroom apartment.

