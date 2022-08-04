Expand / Collapse search

This is how much money you need to make per hour to afford rent in Illinois

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Illinois
CHICAGO - A new report reveals the disparity between minimum wage and the cost of an average two-bedroom rental in different U.S. cities.

According to Out of Reach, in no state, metropolitan area, or county can a full-time minimum-wage worker afford a modest two-bedroom rental home, and these workers cannot afford modest one-bedroom apartments in 91% of U.S. counties.

According to the report, the average Illinoisan needs to earn an hourly wage of $22.80 and work full-time to afford a two-bedroom apartment.

In most of Cook County, data shows the number exceeds the state average at $25.77.

The most expensive areas in the state are in the Chicago area: Chicago, Joliet and Naperville — which all sit at $25.77 as well.

In Kendall County it's not much better. Data shows renters would need to earn a minimum wage of $25.06 to afford a two-bedroom apartment — while Grundy County sits at $23.17.

DeKalb County comes in at $20.08, while the Kankakee area is at $18.81.

On the opposite end of the spectrum, not all parts of Illinois are out of reach for the average American.

In downstate Illinois, cities like Danville ($15.42), Decatur ($15.27), and Peoria ($15.67) offer a much lower cost of living.

In Bloomington, data shows renters would need to earn a minimum wage of $16.73 to afford a two-bedroom apartment., while Springfield sits at $16.21.

Heading northwest, Rockford area residents would need to earn $16.08.

Heading southwest, residents in the St. Louis area would need to earn $18.21.

There are more than a dozen counties in Illinois that are the cheapest and where you will get the most bang for your buck. The minimum wage in those counties is $14.13, according to the report.

The state's minimum wage is currently $12. However, some municipalities set their own minimum wage, such as Chicago which is at $15.40 for employers with 21 or more employees. It's $14.50 for employers who have between four and 20 employees.

To view Illinois' full report on rental costs and minimum wages, click here.