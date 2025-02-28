Illinois State Police arrest 4 men during two-day human trafficking operation

The Brief The Illinois State Police conducted a two-day human trafficking suppression operation in Lincolnshire, leading to the arrest of four individuals accused of seeking commercial sex acts. Timothy Hansen, Elijah Newell, Sean Powers, and Edas Romero-Chinchilla were arrested and charged with multiple offenses, including traveling to meet a minor and indecent solicitation of a child. The operation involved multiple law enforcement units, including ISP special agents, SWAT, and local task forces, with support from the Lake County State’s Attorney’s Office.



Illinois State Police (ISP) arrested four men during a two-day human trafficking demand suppression operation in Lincolnshire this week.

What we know:

The operation, which took place on February 25-26, targeted individuals seeking to engage in commercial sex acts.

The following men were arrested and charged with multiple offenses:

Timothy Hansen, 57, of Lake Bluff

Elijah Newell, 40, of Chicago

Sean Powers, 38, of Geneva

Edas Romero-Chinchilla, 32, of Round Lake Heights

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Edas Romero-Chinchilla

Each of the men faces charges including:

Traveling to meet a minor

Indecent solicitation of a child

Solicitation to meet a child

Solicitation of a sexual act

The Investigation

Who Was Involved:

This operation was part of ISP’s broader efforts to combat human trafficking in Illinois. It involved multiple law enforcement units, including:

ISP special agents

Officers from ISP Troops 3 and 6

ISP SWAT

North Central Narcotics Task Force

Intelligence Support Unit

Lake County Metropolitan Enforcement Group

The Lake County State’s Attorney’s Office also provided support during the operation.

Big picture view:

Human trafficking involves the use of force, fraud, or coercion to compel individuals into commercial sex acts or forced labor. Authorities say this ongoing initiative aims to protect vulnerable individuals and dismantle trafficking networks across the state.

ISP continues to conduct statewide human trafficking enforcement operations and urges the public to report suspicious activity.