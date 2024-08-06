Illinois iLottery player wins $900K Lucky Day Lotto Jackpot

One lucky Illinois resident is celebrating a windfall after scoring a $900,000 jackpot prize in the Lucky Day Lotto drawing Sunday.

The winning ticket was purchased online through the Illinois Lottery's iLottery website.

The lucky player matched all five winning numbers: 8-14-20-24-27. This win comes after more than 24,000 winning Lucky Day Lotto tickets were sold for the Sunday midday drawing, totaling over $963,000 in prizes awarded to Illinois Lottery players.

Winners have one year from the drawing date to claim their prize. The Illinois Lottery advises all winners to sign the back of their ticket and store it securely until they are ready to claim their prize.

Lucky Day Lotto is an Illinois-only game with twice-daily drawings at 12:40 p.m. and 9:22 p.m. Players can purchase tickets in-store, online at IllinoisLottery.com, or on the Illinois Lottery app.