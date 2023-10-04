Illinois iLottery player strikes gold with $392,000 jackpot win

article

An Illinois iLottery player won a jackpot worth over $392,000 playing Fast Play Twenty 20s this week.

According to the Illinois Lottery, the player won the jackpot Monday.

Since the start of the month, almost 10,000 winning tickets for the Twenty 20s game have been purchased.

In September, another lucky iLottery player won over $450,000 on a Fast Play Twenty 20s game.

