Illinois increasing COVID-19 testing across the state

Illinois is working to ramp up testing for the coronavirus and you do not need a doctor's note to be checked.

Aurora Mayor Richard Irvin survived COVID-19 and now has the goal to get hundreds of his residents tested every day.

“For weeks I went on what I consider a horrific rollercoaster ride of health or lack thereof. I went to the edge and clawed my way back. I experienced things I never thought imaginable,” said Mayor Irvin. “I don’t want that to happen to anyone else."

The state’s fourth drive-thru testing site is now open, welcoming anyone experiencing COVID-19 symptoms and no doctor's note is required. It is located at the Chicago Premium Outlet Mall in west suburban Aurora and can take 600 specimens a day.

The Illinois National Guard has been leading the charge in building these testing sites.

“We know we bring a unique capability with our medical teams and logistics teams to provide this support here in the community,” said General Richard Neely.

State leaders insist that to get a grip on this virus, the state needs thousands more people tested a day.

“Testing will help us know just how widespread the virus is and what communities are being impacted most and where we need to target our responses,” said Dr. Ngozi Ezike, the Director of the Illinois Department of Public Health.

On Wednesday, Illinois saw the largest number of cases reported in a day: 2,049. The governor says that is because the state has increased testing to 9,000 people a day.

Now, as for lifting the stay-at-home order in Illinois?

“Some states are reopening anyway, that's their choice. I think people might get sick, and many people might get sick as a result of that but look, what have I said, right? Testing, tracing, treating and PPE,” Pritzker said.

If you come out to Aurora to be tested, here is what to expect. You must come in a car, seated at a functioning window, and you will show your ID. If you are a healthcare worker or first responder, you show that ID too.

Do not' forget, demand is high, so you will be waiting.

The state's fifth drive-thru test site will open Friday in Rockford.