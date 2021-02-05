Illinois judge rules Trump International Hotel and Tower liable for violating state environmental laws

An Illinois judge ruled on Friday that Trump International Hotel and Tower is liable for violating environmental laws by using water from the Chicago River for its cooling system.

"The court found that the defendant is liable for violations of the Illinois Environmental Protection Act, Illinois Pollution Control Board regulations, and NPDES permit requirements related to timely renewal of its permit," said Annie Thompson, Senior Press Secretary from the Office of the Attorney General.

"No one is exempt from compliance with the laws that protect Illinois’ environment and most valuable natural resources, and we will continue to seek to hold the defendants accountable for violations of state environmental laws that jeopardized the quality of the Chicago River," said Thompson.

The lawuit filed in 2018 claimed the building takes about 20 million gallons of water from the Chicago River and returns the same amount 35 degrees hotter.

The tower did not file a NPDES permit renewal after it expired, and continued to discharge water into the Chicago River even without a permit.

More information on the lawsuit found below: