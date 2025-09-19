Illinois K9 helps discover cache of child porn, leading to arrest

article

The Brief Lake County detectives arrested 65-year-old Thomas Castillo of Waukegan after finding dozens of child porn images and videos in his apartment. A sheriff’s K9 helped locate electronics containing the material during a Thursday search. Castillo faces five counts of possessing child pornography and remains in custody pending a court hearing.



A Waukegan man is facing charges after a Lake County Sheriff K9 helped detectives uncover images and videos of child pornography.

What we know:

Lake County Sheriff's Detectives were tipped off by an email provider that a device was transmitting suspected child porn from an apartment in the 3300 block of Sunset Avenue.

On Thursday, detectives executed a search warrant at the apartment and Lake County K9s Grip and Enzo assisted with the search. Detectives seized electronics containing dozens of child porn images and videos of children under the age of 13.

The devices belonged to 65-year-old Thomas Castillo, according to prosecutors. Castillo was charged with five counts of possessing child pornography.

What they're saying:

"Our Cybercrime Unit, including Electronic Detection K9 Enzo, is relentless in the search for child predators," Lake County Sheriff John D. Idleburg said in a statement. "This year alone, they’ve conducted dozens of investigations that have resulted in the arrests of numerous offenders preying on our children. We will continue doing everything possible to protect our children and our most vulnerable."

Castillo is in custody at Lake County Jail ahead of a Friday court hearing.