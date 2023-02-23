Illinois labor department investigating Gurnee-based pharmaceuticals company after filing for bankruptcy

The state labor department is investigating a Gurnee-based maker of generic drugs.

Akron Pharmaceuticals filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy this week and abruptly laid off about 400 workers.

In a statement issued to Crain's Chicago, the labor department says the company failed to notify the state of the planned layoffs at its Decatur manufacturing site.

Employees were also given only a 24-hour notice.

Illinois' WARN rules require companies with more than 75 full-time employees to provide workers with 60 days' notice of mass layoffs.