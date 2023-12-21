Illinois law vs. 'Home Alone': Consequences Kevin McCallister's parents could have faced

‘Home Alone’ is a fun movie, but in real life, what happened would have been a crime.

The movie is set in the Chicago suburbs, meaning Illinois law would apply.

As stated in the law, leaving a child at home who is younger than 14 is considered neglect or abuse.

In Illinois, a child can be taken from a parent and into state custody without a warrant. All it takes is probable cause.

A study by Human Rights Watch and the ACLU (American Civil Liberties Union) found removing a child from their parents, even if it is just for a short time, can be highly traumatizing and have long-term consequences.