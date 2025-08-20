Illinois law lowers driving test age for seniors, allows family to flag unsafe drivers

The Brief Illinois drivers will face new testing and reporting rules. House Bill 1226 lowers the age when drivers must renew their licenses in person from 79 to 75. The bill also expands who can report unsafe drivers to the Secretary of State.



Illinois drivers will face new testing rules and reporting requirements under a law taking effect July 1, 2026.

What we know:

House Bill 1226 lowers the age when drivers must renew their licenses in person from 79 to 75. Drivers 87 and older will still need to pass a behind-the-wheel test at every renewal.

Dig deeper:

The bill also expands who can report unsafe drivers to the Secretary of State. Along with doctors, police and judges, immediate family members will be able to file written reports about relatives whose medical conditions make it dangerous for them to drive.

The Secretary of State may also require drivers to retake vision, written or road tests if there’s a reason to believe they are unfit to drive.

What they're saying:

Supporters say the changes aim to keep roadways safe while ensuring drivers can remain licensed if they prove they are capable.