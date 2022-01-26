Illinois lawmaker proposes bill that would limit the amount of THC in pot products

A local lawmaker wants to make marijuana sold in Illinois less potent.

Republican state Rep. Mark Batincik has introduced a bill that would limit the amount of the psychoactive ingredient THC in pot products.

Batinick says he filed the bill on behalf of the Illinois State Medical -- which is concerned about the rising number of cannabis related calls to poison control.

Marijuana businesses blasted the proposal saying it would be virtually impossible to implement.

Legislative leaders are calling the bill "a non-starter."