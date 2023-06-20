Illinois lawmaker pushes for tax on ticket sales for festivals near neighborhoods impacted by noise, traffic

In response to complaints from Chicago communities about major concert festivals disrupting their neighborhoods and public parks, a state lawmaker is proposing what he's calling a "community benefit tax" on ticket sales.

Most notably, many Douglass Park neighbors in the Lawndale neighborhood have complained about Riot Fest's impact on traffic congestion, noise levels and access to the park itself and nearby hospitals.

Critics say despite that burden, the neighborhood doesn't see any benefit.

Now, state Rep. La Shawn Ford is pushing a two percent tax on ticket sales that would be collected by the city, then given to a non-profit of that neighborhood's choosing.

"This is not just a problem in one community. This is happening across the city in about three communities where the concerts are being held, and the communities are not better off as a result," said Ford.

Ford says he is working with local aldermen to bring the measure to the Chicago City Council.