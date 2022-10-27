Illinois lawmaker pushing against Kroger-Albertsons grocery store merger

Lawmakers are now urging federal regulators to stop a grocery store merger.

Mariano's parent company Kroger is looking to buy Jewel-Osco owner Albertsons for nearly $25 billion.

Congresswoman Jan Schakowsky, a Democrat representing Chicago, has signed a letter to the Federal Trade Commission, asking the agency to "closely consider" both companies' history of "monopoly, labor and consumer abuses," and "whether the acquisition would exacerbate these abuses for American families."

The letter is also signed by senators Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders.

Experts had predicted the proposed deal would face backlash from politicians and strict scrutiny from federal regulators, given antitrust concerns and the inflationary price hikes that have hit grocery aisles.

Attorney generals in five states, including Illinois, have also voiced opposition.