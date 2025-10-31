Illinois lawmakers approve new $1.5B plan to fund CTA, Metra and Pace

The Brief Lawmakers approved a plan Friday to fund Chicago-area transit agencies without new statewide taxes. The measure redirects fuel tax revenue and raises regional sales taxes to prevent deep service cuts. It also creates a new oversight board to unify CTA, Metra, and Pace operations.



Illinois lawmakers approved a $1.5 billion public transit funding package early Friday, averting a looming "fiscal cliff" that threatened service for CTA, Metra and Pace riders.

What we know:

The measure instead redirects revenue from motor fuel sales taxes and the state’s Road Fund, along with a new sales tax increase in the Chicago region, to address looming budget gaps for the CTA, Metra, and Pace.

By the numbers:

The House passed the bill 72-33 early Friday, followed by a 36-21 Senate vote. The plan aims to close a projected $937 million transit deficit by 2028 and prevent service cuts of up to 40%.

Roughly $860 million will come from redirecting existing fuel tax revenue, $200 million from Road Fund interest, and $478 million from a quarter-percent regional sales tax hike.

The bill also raises tolls on northern Illinois roads by 45 cents to fund transportation projects and reduces the share of transit revenue required from fares to 25%.

The measure also establishes a new Northern Illinois Transit Authority to oversee CTA, Metra, and Pace under a unified system, coordinate fares, and address safety, homelessness, and mental health on public transit. The changes take effect June 1, pending the governor’s approval.

What they're saying:

State Rep. Kam Buckner, D-Chicago, who supported the measure, said it represents a comprehensive fix for long-standing issues in Illinois’ transit system.

"This isn't just another transportation bill, it's a transformation bill," Buckner said. "For 50 years, Illinois has been trying to fix transit one piece at a time. We've done it in parts, but never as a plan…. This bill is our chance to finally fix all three: structure, governance and funding at the same time, in the same bill."