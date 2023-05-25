Illinois lawmakers pass bill that would sell former Tinley Park Mental Health Center to park district for $1

Illinois lawmakers passed a bill Thursday that would turn over the site of the former Tinley Park Mental Health Center and Howe Development Center to the Park District of Tinley Park.

House lawmakers voted in favor of the legislation Thursday after being passed by Senators last week.

The bill now heads to Gov. J.B. Pritzker's desk for his consideration.

Under the legislation, the land would be sold to the park district for $1.

"We are very grateful to members of the General Assembly for supporting our vision for the Mental Health Center to create new recreational opportunities and green space to benefit the entire Southland region," said Park District Board President Marie Ryan. "The Park Board of Commissioners is hopeful Gov. Pritzker will sign the legislation into law, and we can partner with the state to begin needed environmental cleanup at the site."

Last November, the Park District of Tinley Park bid on the property, which is located at 7400-7600 W. 183rd Street.

The plan for the site includes a hub of athletic fields, track and field facilities, a domed sports complex and open recreational space.

