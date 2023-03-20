Illinois lawmakers push to pass 'Workers Without Fear Act'

There was a renewed push on Monday to get Illinois legislators to pass protections for workers to stop employers from retaliating against people who speak out.

Illinois leaders are calling for the passage of the "Workers Without Fear Act".

The legislation looks to close legal gaps and protect whistleblowers who call out workplace violations.

The bill creates deterrents against retaliation by employers, including limiting employers from using a workers' immigration status as a form of intimidation.

Those who support the measure believe it’s especially important to protect low-paid and immigrant workers who they say are often the most vulnerable to this type of intimidation.

The measure would also expand protections for workers who report sexual harassment or file complaints outside official channels.

Retaliation is one of the most critical, incessant challenges to effective enforcement of state employment laws.

The bill would also give the attorney general's office power to investigate and fine employers who threaten to check someone's citizenship status.

It’s modeled after worker protection measures in several other states.