Illinois lawmakers push to unmask ICE agents in new bill

The Brief Illinois lawmakers, led by Rep. Barbara Hernandez, propose a bill banning ICE agents from wearing masks to conceal their identities, citing fear in immigrant communities. Republicans oppose the bill, while some have proposed resolutions to encourage local law enforcement to support ICE's immigration enforcement efforts. The bill may be considered during the fall veto session, with a similar ordinance also proposed at the city level.



Illinois lawmakers are advocating for federal immigration agents to remove their masks, a move included in a bill challenging the Trump administration’s deportation efforts.

What we know:

The proposal, introduced by Rep. Barbara Hernandez, D-Aurora, would prohibit Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents from wearing masks to conceal their identities.

Hernandez said the practice of masking agents has caused fear in immigrant communities, both legal and undocumented.

"Communities are getting terrorized. A lot of people are not aware who is getting arrested or why they're getting arrested in many situations or by who. Mainly because they're wearing a mask. They're not identifying themselves. There's a lot of individuals that are just in panic and I've seen it here in Aurora a lot and I'm sure it's happening in Chicago too…," Hernandez said.

She noted that many family members of detainees are unaware of where their loved ones are being taken, with some individuals disappearing without explanation.

Republicans oppose the bill, with one state representative proposing a resolution urging local law enforcement to support ICE’s immigration enforcement.

The Illinois Trust Act prevents local police from assisting federal agents in immigration raids.

Sheehan, an ICE representative, argued that masks are necessary due to a reported increase in threats against ICE agents.

"These ICE officers have been doxxed. They've been harassed at home and… we want to make sure these officers are given all the resources to do their jobs. We've seen assaults against ICE agents up 830% due to the dangerous rhetoric on the left," Sheehan said.

What's next:

Lawmakers may consider the bill during the fall veto session.

At the city level, a similar ordinance has been proposed by several aldermen.