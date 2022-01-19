Illinois lawmakers pushing for new law to ban Apple, Google from collecting fees from smartphone apps

Some Illinois legislators are pushing for a new law that would ban Apple and Google from collecting fees from smartphone apps.

Right now, companies take a 30 percent fee from app creators.

State lawmakers want to pass a new bill that would allow app creators to forgo the fee, and work directly with the consumer.

The creator of Fortnite has taken Apple to court over that fee. That legal battle is still happening.

On Wednesday, David Heinemeier Hansson, the co-founder of Basecamp and hey.com, talked about his fight with Apple to avoid having to pay that 30 percent fee.

"Apple demanded we sell our new service through their payment processor. So, they could take their 30 percent cut out, or we could be thrown out of the App store. Gone was the option of bringing your own customers with your own billing relationship," said Heinemeier Hansson.

FOX 32 reached out to Apple for a statement, but have not yet heard back.