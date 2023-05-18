Illinois lawmakers take action to enhance school safety statewide

Illinois lawmakers from both sides of the aisle joined forces with police chiefs and education officials in Springfield on Thursday to address the pressing need for increased school safety measures.

The bipartisan proposal seeks to grant public schools access to crisis response mapping data, which would be shared with law enforcement and first responders for an effective emergency response in the event of a crisis.

The initiative was prompted by the tragic Uvalde School shooting in Texas in 2022, and aims to leverage emergency response mapping data, a technique employed by U.S. military special operations units to navigate unfamiliar locations.

Law enforcement officials emphasize that implementing this approach in school emergencies could significantly save lives.

Sangamon County Sheriff Jack Campbell highlighted the importance of standardized maps readily available to schools, dispatchers, and various platforms.

"If we have standardized maps available and in the hands of the schools, our dispatchers, and on all of our platforms, we'll be able to react much quicker to mitigate the threat," he said.

The existence of a standardized, easily understandable map of school buildings can save crucial time in emergency situations, potentially translating into lives saved.

Senators say the safety of children is too important not to act, and they're working in a bipartisan manner to pass the proposal before the adjournment of this legislative session.